WNBA star Sue Bird joining Nuggets' front-office staff as Basketball Operation Associate

The Denver Nuggets are making a high-profile hire to add to their front office.

On Friday, the Nuggets announced that 11-time WNBA All-Star Sue Bird will be joining their front-office staff. Bird will become a Basketball Operation Associate, according to a press release from the team.

"We are very excited to have Sue join our organization," Nuggets President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly said. "Her resume certainly speaks for itself and as a still active player she will offer an extremely unique perspective."

Bird has played all 16 seasons for the Seattle Storm and averaged double figures in each of those campaigns. The veteran point guard is fresh off winning her third WNBA title, but it was her first since the 2010 season. Bird was originally the Storm's No. 1 overall pick in the 2002 WNBA Draft after a stellar collegiate career at Connecticut.

"I'm really excited to join the Denver Nuggets organization," Bird said. "I'm thankful for the opportunity and look forward to learning from some of the best."

Bird, 38, was named to the WNBA All-Decade team back in 2006. She also qualified for the All-WNBA First Team on five different occasions while her 6,154 points are third in WNBA history. Bird is also the all-time assists leaders in league history with 2,831 and 5.6 assists per contest over the course of her WNBA career.