The WNBA released a statement Saturday afternoon addressing an incident that took place at an airport in Dallas involving players of the Phoenix Mercury, and specifically Brittney Griner. It's unclear exactly what took place during the incident, but Mercury forward Brianna Turner tweeted about the situation, saying that people were "following with cameras" and "saying wild remarks" as the team was at the airport following their game against the Dallas Wings Friday night.

Per the league's statement:

"As we gather additional information about today's incident at the Dallas Airport, it has come to our attention that this was orchestrated by a social media figure and provocateur. His actions were inappropriate and unfortunate." "The safety of Brittney Griner and all WNBA players is our top priority. Prior to the season, the WNBA worked together with the Phoenix Mercury and BG's team to ensure her safety during her travel, which included charter flights for WNBA games and assigned security personnel with her at all times. We remain steadfastly committed to the highest standards of security for players."

Griner and the Mercury were granted charter flights this season after the All-Star center was detained for 10 months in Russia for allegedly carrying a marijuana concentrate in her luggage last year. When she was finally released from a Russian prison in December 2022 the league agreed to allow her to fly privately due to security concerns. However, charter flights are not a league-wide standard, and has been something players in the WNBA have been fighting for over the past several years.

While it's unclear if the Mercury were preparing to board a chartered flight or not, the player's union released a statement urging for the league to consider chartered flights for every team to keep players safe from situations like this.

"What BG and all of her PHX teammates experienced today was a calculated confrontation that left them feeling very unsafe. Everyone who was paying attention knew this would happen. We could have and should have been more proactive. Allowing teams to fly charter is ONLY about player health and safety, and until the league and teams take this issue seriously, situations like this will continue to occur. Every commercial flight forced upon our players is a threat to their health and safety. We implore the league and the teams not to wait another day to change the rule regarding travel."

In the past, the league has argued that chartered flights create an unfair competitive advantage for teams that cannot afford to pay for them over the course of a full season, and the New York Liberty were fined $500,000 last season for chartering flights for road games. However, ahead of this season the league agreed to allow charter flights for regular season games where teams were playing on back-to-back nights. That's in addition to the already approved chartered flights for the WNBA Finals, the WNBA Commissioner's Cup Championship Game, and select games during the regular season.

While the league has steadily relaxed its rules on chartered travel, Saturday's incident shows that commercial travel for these teams should be a thing of the past.