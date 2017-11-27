Woj: Price is dropping for Jahlil Okafor

From #TheProcess to #TheTimeline?

You know who wants to see Philadelphia 76ers forward Jahlil Okafor on back on the basketball court sooner than later? Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker.

FREE JAH — Devin Booker (@DevinBook) November 27, 2017

As you likely already know, Okafor is not a part of the Sixers future. His time in Philadelphia has essentially come to an end, even if the story lacked the theatrics of Eric Bledsoe’s departure from Phoenix.

It appears Philadelphia management may be obsessively checking Book’s Twitter account. This week we got some news from ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski that the asking price for Okafor is dropping like Bled’s jersey on suns.com for Cyber Monday. They’re gone now, but seriously they were dirt cheap. Who’s buying those things?

Jahlil Okafor on his NBA limbo: "I know it's business, but in my eyes, I don't know if it's good business." ESPN story on the 76ers quandary. https://t.co/P394ByelUT — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 27, 2017

Woj:

“Colangelo’s asking price has steadily dropped for Okafor, from two first-round picks to a first and a solid player to where it stands now, a second-round pick, league sources said.” “Colangelo is holding out the possibility that Okafor’s $5 million salary could be packaged as part of a bigger deal before the Feb. 9 trade deadline, even if he can’t find a singular move involving Okafor, league sources said.”

Would Okafor head to Phoenix? Woj is not the right person to ask, instead here is what our very own Brendon Kleen said earlier this month:

The fit makes sense, despite the Suns currently having almost too many big men to juggle. If they indeed move on from (Alan) Williams next summer and trade Chandler, the Suns will be staring down Alex Len’s free agency with no other traditional options at center. Eric Pincus of Basketball Insiders reports a July 6 guarantee date for Williams’s ‘18-’19 salary, meaning the team could feel Len out before making a decision on Williams.

Okafor was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2016. He’ll turn 22 on December 15th. Does he fit #TheTimeline? Regardless:

#FreeJah