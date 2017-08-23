Wolves' Andrew Wiggins severs ties with agent after negotiating max extension

Andrew Wiggins filed paperwork on Tuesday to cut ties with his agent Bill Duffy and BDA Sports, despite Duffy negotiating a max contract extension for the Minnesota Timberwolves forward.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Tuesday evening that Wiggins' extension paperwork -- a deal worth $148 million over five years -- is with the agency, and it is unclear how Wiggins will sign the paperwork.

The NBPA has strict guidelines that compensate previous agents for deals negotiated under their watch, so Duffy is likely entitled to compensation for his leg-work in landing the deal. He has already initiated conversations with the governing body about his rights in the developing situation.

"We are disappointed that Andrew made this decision, especially after a three-year partnership where we worked closely with Andrew and his entire family," Duffy told ESPN. "Unfortunately, tampering is a common problem in our industry, and that's part of the reason why I've already been in contact with the NBPA to discuss my rights in this matter. Obviously, whenever Andrew signs the max extension that we negotiated with Minnesota, we will work with the NBPA to make sure that our interests are protected."

According to Wojnarowski, rival agencies and potential start-up enterprises have been recruiting Wiggins with the sales pitch of not taking commission fees out of his newly-negotiated deal with Minnesota. Although players are free to cut ties or switch agents at any time, Wiggins' decision leaves him agent-less, for the time being, and likely entitles Duffy and BDA Sports to compensation for their part in negotiating Wiggins' deal.