Wolves vs. Bucks highlights: Giannis Antetokounmpo's dunk attempt stunningly rejected by Minnesota's Anthony Tolliver
The Bucks' MVP candidate faced some rare resistance at the rim
For most of the season, Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has been on the good side of the highlight reel. Just about every night it seems, he's throwing down an incredible slam, or protecting the rim in style. But on Saturday night against the Timberwolves, he got a taste of his own medicine.
Early in the second quarter, Giannis posted up Luol Deng -- yes, the veteran forward plays real minutes now -- and used a quick baseline spin move to get to the rim. It appeared that he was going to throw down one of his trademark powerful slams, but Anthony Tolliver had other ideas.
Tolliver rotated over from the weak side and met the Greek Freak well above the rim. The result was a stunning rejection and one of the most surprising plays of the season.
If anyone was going to get Giannis at the rim, who would have expected that it would be 33-year-old journeyman Tolliver? The veteran has always been a solid defender, but he's never been mistaken for a rim protector. Entering Saturday's contest, he was averaging just 0.3 blocks per game this season, which is exactly his career average.
