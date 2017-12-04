Wolves vs. Grizzlies Game Thread

A back-to-back in Memphis against the reeling Grizzlies.

The Wolves play down in Memphis tonight on a road back-to-back after narrowly beating the undermanned Clippers (argh, Austin Rivers and Lou Williams destroyed them) last night at Target Center.

Good news for the Wolves: the Grizzlies have lost 11 games in a row and don’t have Mike Conley and they stupidly fired their good coach, David Fizdale. The Grind Father is gone. The Grit has escaped them. See, things can always be worse...

So, change your face! Smile! Enjoy the 14-10 start in Minnesota and appreciate the fact that Jimmy G. Buckets is capable of getting all of the buckets when his team needs to lean on him down the stretch. Or don’t. That’s up to you.

This is a Monday night game thread. Chat here about everything that happens.

I’m sure the Wolves have literally no chance of winning this ball game. Fatigue should set in fairly quickly and kill all hope. No chance, to be quite honest. It’s really too bad they for sure will not win this one and go five games over .500. Oh well. We’ll just have to take this loss and try to move forward in a positive way. It’s a real bummer they won’t win this one to extend the Grizzlies losing streak. Total disaster.

