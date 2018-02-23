Wolves vs. Rockets: Watch NBA online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel

How to watch Timberwolves at Rockets



Analysis

Two of the Western Conference's top teams will get the second half of their seasons underway on Friday night.

The Houston Rockets will try to extend their 10-game winning streak when they welcome the Minnesota Timberwolves into the Toyota Center. The Rockets' big surge before the All-Star break helped them get into first place in the West, but they'll need a win in this one to stay there.

Coming out of the break, the Rockets will be reloaded, with Joe Johnson and Brandan Wright joining the team via the buyout market. Plus, Trevor Ariza and Eric Gordon are expected to return from injury.

As for the Wolves, they're tied with the Spurs for third place in the West. But even so, they're just four games up on the ninth-place Clippers. With the Western Conference playoff picture so jumbled, the Wolves will need to pick up every win they can in order to claim homecourt advantage in the first round.

Coming out of a lengthy All-Star break, the Wolves should be well rested for the stretch run. Especially Jimmy Butler, who decided to sit out the All-Star Game on Sunday night.