Wolves vs. Spurs NBA season opener: How to watch, odds, TV, live stream, start time

The back half of ESPN's doubleheader is another example of haves vs. almost-haves. The Minnesota Timberwolves are traveling to San Antonio to face the Spurs, who are looking to make their mark on the Western Conference once again. For the Timberwolves, it's the start of a new era. Karl-Anthony Towns remains the favorite in the league in terms of potential, and he finally has the talent around him to take that potential to the court. With Jimmy Butler, Andrew Wiggins and Jamal Crawford on the roster, the Wolves have a nice mix of veteran and young talent.

For the Spurs, of course, it's all about the veterans and Kawhi Leonard. Leonard, looking to defend his reputation as one of the best two-way players in basketball, unfortunately won't be available for the Spurs' opener. Tony Parker (out indefinitely) and Manu Ginobili are furthering my long-standing theory that they're probably immortal, while LaMarcus Aldridge has settled into his San Antonio role. It's an uphill battle in the West -- the Warriors appear to be an almost insurmountable obstacle, but it all starts with one game. For the Spurs, they'll want to make their imprint in the regular season, but the end game will be Golden State.

How to watch Timberwolves vs. Spurs

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 18

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

TV: ESPN (check local listings)

Live stream: Watch ESPN (requires cable login)

SportsLine odds: SAS (-1.5)

Similar to the first game of the doubleheader, both of these teams have similar things to prove in different ways. Where the Spurs are clearly hoping to make their mark on this season early, the Timberwolves are looking for their own coming out game. Winning on the road to open the season would be huge, but for a new unit, it's all about creating cohesion. If Butler can jell with Wiggins and KAT early, it could be a very long season for anyone with Minnesota on their schedule.