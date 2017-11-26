Wolves vs. Suns Game Thread
Chat about the game here!
Sup Canis Hoopus.
Sorry for the delay in getting this game thread up. I got to Target Center late today.
Jeff Teague and Nemanja Bjelica are sitting out again with injuries. Neither injury seems to be terribly serious, at least at the moment. Devin Booker is also sitting out for Phoenix, which helps the Wolves quite a bit.
Chat about the game here. The Wolves need to get back in the win column this afternoon after the loss to Miami on Friday.
