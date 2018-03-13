Wolves vs. Wizards: Watch NBA online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel

How to watch Timberwolves at Wizards



Date: Tuesday, March 13



Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Capital One Arena -- Washington, D.C.



TV: NBA TV

Streaming: FuboTV

Analysis

Heading into Sunday afternoon's matchup with the defending champion Golden State Warriors, the Minnesota Timberwolves had been struggling. Losing three in a row to playoff-caliber teams prior to that game, they seemed to be really feeling the effects of not having Jimmy Butler. However, they picked up an impressive victory, one that helped stop their fall in the jumbled Western Conference standings. Entering Tuesday's game, they're now tied for fifth with the Oklahoma City Thunder, but are just 1 1/2 games up on the 10th-seeded San Antonio Spurs.

Now, they'll look to build on that win when they head to the nation's capital to take on the Washington Wizards -- another team who is battling for playoff position, and doing it without their best player. The Wizards -- currently in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, but just one game behind the Indiana Pacers for third -- are still without John Wall, as they have been for the past six weeks. The All-Star guard is expected to return soon, but the Wizards aren't sure exactly when.

Both teams will have plenty to play for when they take the court Tuesday night, so this should be a fun one.