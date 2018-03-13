Wolves vs. Wizards: Watch NBA online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel
The Timberwolves look to build off an impressive win over the Warriors
How to watch Timberwolves at Wizards
- Date: Tuesday, March 13
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Capital One Arena -- Washington, D.C.
- TV: NBA TV
- Streaming: FuboTV
- Follow: GameTracker
SportsLine odds
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis
Heading into Sunday afternoon's matchup with the defending champion Golden State Warriors, the Minnesota Timberwolves had been struggling. Losing three in a row to playoff-caliber teams prior to that game, they seemed to be really feeling the effects of not having Jimmy Butler. However, they picked up an impressive victory, one that helped stop their fall in the jumbled Western Conference standings. Entering Tuesday's game, they're now tied for fifth with the Oklahoma City Thunder, but are just 1 1/2 games up on the 10th-seeded San Antonio Spurs.
Now, they'll look to build on that win when they head to the nation's capital to take on the Washington Wizards -- another team who is battling for playoff position, and doing it without their best player. The Wizards -- currently in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, but just one game behind the Indiana Pacers for third -- are still without John Wall, as they have been for the past six weeks. The All-Star guard is expected to return soon, but the Wizards aren't sure exactly when.
Both teams will have plenty to play for when they take the court Tuesday night, so this should be a fun one.
-
NBA Monday scores, highlights, updates
We've got all the news, notes, scores and highlights from a four-game slate Monday in the...
-
Irving injury reportedly not serious
The Celtics finally get some positive injury news in relation to Kyrie Irving
-
Report: Celtics' Smart out indefinitely
Marcus Smart is seeking a second opinion on a torn tendon in his right thumb
-
Report: Mavs' Matthews out for season
Wesley Matthews will have a disappointing end to what has been a nice bounce back season for...
-
Allen details relationship with Rondo
Ray Allen has a book coming out and the broken relationship between him and Rajon Rondo is...
-
How to watch Heat vs. Blazers
The Heat and Trail Blazers meet in an intriguing national TV matchup