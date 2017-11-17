Wolvescast 58: Two Debbies
Wolvescast 58: Two Debbies
Scott takes control of the show.
On this week’s episode of Wolvescast, guest host Robert joins Scott to chat Timberwolves basketball. Also, how to talk to your family about the Wolves at Thanksgiving, reminiscing about Kevin Love’s 30/30 game, Bjelica earning more playing time, a game and more.
This episode of Wolvescast is sponsored by Neil’s Timberwolves Junk Sale.
EPISODE LINKS
The Man Is a Coach. Period. Bulls and Basketball an Obsession for Thibodeau - New York Times
Kings of the North — Robert’s new NFC North podcast
