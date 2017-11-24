Wolvescast 59: Wearing The Vest

Wolvescast 59: Wearing The Vest

Happy Thanksgiving from your favorite Timberwolves podcast!

This week on Wolvescast Scott and Rob are thankful that the team is relevant. Also comparing Wolves players to food, new NBA rules, favorite jersey numbers, upper deck cheering, and game and more.

This episode of Wolvescast is sponsored by Kellen Simpson.

