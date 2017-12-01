Wolvescast 60: Quack Fight
The ladies behind the podcast guest host the show
This week “The Wives of Wolvescast” join the podcast to talk about what it’s like to live with this show’s hosts. Also Robert and Scott discuss the first quarter mark of the season, the team MVP so far, a game and more.
This episode of Wolvescast is sponsored by The Match Game: Timberwolves Edition
