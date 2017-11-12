Women’s Hops And Talks Podcast with Jamie Hudson

Blazer’s Edge introduces the new Women’s Hops and Talks Podcast, spotlighting women in basketball. NBCS reporter Jamie Hudson is the first guest.

Welcome to Women’s Hops And Talks, a new Blazers’s Edge podcast where we elevate the voices of women in basketball. Twice a month, co-hosts Tara and Kendyl will talk with women who write about, talk about, work in and love basketball—especially the Trail Blazers. For our first episode we talk to NBC Sports Northwest digital host/reporter Jamie Hudson.

We learn more about how busy Jamie is as a digital reporter, her early broadcasting days (including interviewing Sir Charles on the red carpet), and what advice she has for those looking at getting into sports reporting. Other topics include

Jamie’s outside shooting skills

Challenges and rewards of being a woman covering sports

Who is surprising us in the NBA this season?

Is there another team about to be as obnoxious as the Clippers?

Who will be the new face of the NBA when (if) LeBron retires?

Which women inspire Jamie

Check us out in the coming weeks and months as we talk to more women who love basketball.

