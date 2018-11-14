Yes, the Celtics are off to a sluggish start, but they have all the pieces to get it right
With Gordon Hayward easing back and a ton of young talent, there's no reason to panic about Boston
The Boston Celtics, a team with title aspirations coming into 2018, are off to a lackluster 7-6 start. Boston has all of the talent in the world, from veteran stars like Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward to up-and-comers like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown (Tatum is arguably already at star status). However, as the team prepares to play the Bulls Wednesday, it feels like the pieces aren't in place yet.
The first obstacle is the Gordon Hayward injury. Hayward is being eased back into the fold, but he did break 30 minutes for the first time this season in a loss to the Blazers on Sunday night. He's yet to score 20 points this season, but Hayward is too good of a player to not find a rhythm at some point this season. Otherwise, strange player combinations from Brad Stevens appear to be impeding the Celtics.
On Wednesday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Raja Bell and guest host Tommy Tran talk about the Celtics and what can be done to fix things. The Celtics have offset a four-game winning streak by dropping four of their last five in a brutal road trip. Bell thinks that it could be due to how the Celtics are trying to integrate Hayward, and they talk about how to keep players happy in their roles.
Listen and Subscribe to Off The Bench with Kanell & Bell: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
If Saric is unleashed, we all win trade
Also, Pascal Siakam is the Spin Doctor, and the Knicks aren't what we were told they'd be...
-
Green suspended after spat with Durant
Green and Durant got into an argument in the locker room following Monday night's loss to the...
-
Tuesday's NBA scores and highlights
The Warriors suspended Green after his argument with Kevin Durant on Monday night
-
Durant says he hasn't spoken to Green
Green was suspended for Tuesday night's game against the Hawks
-
Kerr, Durant hush on Green suspension
Kerr and GM Bob Myers toed the party line, but it's clear that this wasn't just another locker...
-
Silver discusses technology in the NBA
Silver noted the advancements in virtual and augmented reality, which can change how fans experience...