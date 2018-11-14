Yes, the Celtics are off to a sluggish start, but they have all the pieces to get it right

The Boston Celtics, a team with title aspirations coming into 2018, are off to a lackluster 7-6 start. Boston has all of the talent in the world, from veteran stars like Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward to up-and-comers like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown (Tatum is arguably already at star status). However, as the team prepares to play the Bulls Wednesday, it feels like the pieces aren't in place yet.

The first obstacle is the Gordon Hayward injury. Hayward is being eased back into the fold, but he did break 30 minutes for the first time this season in a loss to the Blazers on Sunday night. He's yet to score 20 points this season, but Hayward is too good of a player to not find a rhythm at some point this season. Otherwise, strange player combinations from Brad Stevens appear to be impeding the Celtics.

On Wednesday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Raja Bell and guest host Tommy Tran talk about the Celtics and what can be done to fix things. The Celtics have offset a four-game winning streak by dropping four of their last five in a brutal road trip. Bell thinks that it could be due to how the Celtics are trying to integrate Hayward, and they talk about how to keep players happy in their roles.

