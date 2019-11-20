Young Lakers fan steals show during impressive halftime shooting competition

A young Los Angeles Lakers fan named Maxx became an NBA internet sensation overnight after showing off his game on the big stage at Tuesday's game. In the middle of the Lakers eventual 112-107 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Staples Center, the organization brought in the young fan for a shooting competition to see what he could do on the court in 30 seconds. He absolutely crushed it.

Missing just his last shot as the buzzer sounded, young Maxx hit layups, three-pointers and shots from the free throw line. In a No. 13 Lakers jersey, he won over the home crowd.

The Lakers captioned their video on Twitter, "Our buddy Maxx out here trying to get himself a contract!"

They might be calling him in a few years to see if he's still got it.

Our buddy Maxx out here trying to get himself a contract! 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/4grjZQziXA — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 20, 2019

He even got a high-five from JaVale McGee and was dubbed "clutch" by the team.

They had their own scoring system, with a shot from the free throw line equaling three points, anything closer counting for one point and three-pointers counting for ten on the board. He scored 30 points in 30 seconds and many pointed out his two three-pointers are more than Philadelphia 76ers Ben Simmons has hit this season.

Someone needs to add this kid's stats to the Lakers website.

Hitting that many shots in a row is difficult for anyone, especially someone of his age and height, but add the pressure of doing it in front of a Lakers crowd and it makes it even more impressive. This audience, who is used to being captivated by LeBron James, seemed equally enthralled with this young fan.

Los Angeles has had a dominating start to the season with a 12-2 record and the top spot not only in the Western Conference, but in the league. If they do need any offensive help, Maxx already has a jersey and confidence under pressure to make it in the NBA.