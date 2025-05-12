Rejoice, Dallas Mavericks fans. You've won the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes, landing the rights to the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

It's rare for a No. 1 pick to so clearly alter the trajectory of a franchise, but Flagg is that kind of prospect. While Dallas celebrates and Nico Harrison plays it off like he knew this would happen all along, several other organizations are in mourning.

The good news: Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey are both premier draft prospects in their own right, each with the potential to be a franchise cornerstone. But few players out of college can change the outlook of a franchise with such confidence.

Harper and Bailey won't numb the sting just yet, but there's hope in 2026 with another strong draft class on the way from the 2025 college basketball player rankings.

Here are 5 players who could be worth tanking (again) for

Darryn Peterson | CG | Kansas

Ht: 6-5 | Wt: 195 | Age: 18.3

Peterson enters the 2025–26 season as the No. 1-ranked high school player and the top overall draft prospect. He already has the frame to step onto an NBA court, but what separates him is just how polished and well-rounded he is as a guard.

NBA teams covet guards who can operate as both primary scorers and initiators, and that's exactly what Peterson projects to be. He has ideal positional size, elite athleticism and outstanding feel for the game.

Peterson is a dangerous three-level scorer with an alpha mentality. He's capable of taking over late in games and can already make advanced reads and pro-level passes. He isn't flashy off the court — he lets his game do the talking.

AJ Dybantsa | SF | BYU

Ht:6-9 | Wt: 210 | Age: 18.3

Once the consensus top prospect in the 2025 recruiting class and 2026 draft class, Dybantsa has lost the crown but remains the highest-upside player entering the season.

He's paving a unique path — transferring to a startup high school and now playing at BYU — a testament to his confidence. Dybantsa is a big wing with a deep offensive bag. He can shoot over defenders, create off the dribble, finish above the rim and has shown real playmaking potential.

While scoring is his top strength, he has the tools to become just as impactful on defense. Peterson may currently have the edge in terms of two-way impact, but under coach Kevin Young, Dybantsa could rise to the top of the draft board. His combination of size, athleticism and scoring evokes shades of Paul George and Jayson Tatum.

Cameron Boozer | PF | Duke

Ht: 6-9 | Wt: 230 | Age: 17.8

The name should sound familiar. Cameron is one of Carlos Boozer's twin sons, and the apple didn't fall far from the tree.

He's a physical, old-school forward who plays with toughness and competitiveness. Boozer has dominated at every level, leaving high school as arguably the winningest player of the modern era.

He's a powerful and efficient four-man — strong on the boards, aggressive finishing at the rim, capable of pushing the break, shooting from deep and making smart passes. While he may not be a team's No. 1 option offensively, he's an ideal complementary piece to a star scorer.

He's not the flashiest player in the group, but he flat-out wins.

Nate Ament | PF/SF | Tennessee

Ht: 6-10 | Wt: 200 | Age: 18.4

Ament is the X-factor in this class. The incoming Tennessee freshman is a long, versatile forward who can play either the three or four.

A late bloomer, Ament isn't as physically developed as some peers, but he has tantalizing tools — great size, a smooth jumper and a growing scoring package. He's shown the ability to adapt to different roles, whether defending and supporting or carrying the offensive load.

His upside is massive. With the right development, Ament could force his way into the No. 1 pick conversation by season's end.

Darius Acuff | PG | Arkansas

Ht: 6-2 | Wt: 185 | Age: 18.5

The top four players in this class feel like locks, but the fifth spot is wide open. For now, it belongs to Darius Acuff.

He's the top point guard in the 2025 class and one of the most polished backcourt players entering college. Acuff is an elite scorer who steps up in big moments. He can knock down shots off the catch or dribble, get anywhere on the floor and control the game with the ball in his hands.

He continues to grow as a passer and playmaker, and while others may challenge him for this spot — including Jayden Quaintance, Mikel Brown Jr., Chris Cenac and Caleb Wilson — it's Acuff's to lose entering the year.