You’ve got to see this touch pass by Nikola Jokic
Magic Jokic!
Magic Jokic is out here at Pepsi Center! The Nuggets are racing out to 39 points in the first quarter, thanks in large part to passes like this one. The ball is POPPIN early against the Orlando Magic.
An absurd tip pass. pic.twitter.com/32zmsJ3sQb— Christian Clark (@cpclark93) November 12, 2017
Oh by the way, Jamal Murray has 16 first quarter points!
H/T Christian Clark.
