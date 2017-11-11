You’ve got to see this touch pass by Nikola Jokic

You’ve got to see this touch pass by Nikola Jokic

Magic Jokic!

Magic Jokic is out here at Pepsi Center! The Nuggets are racing out to 39 points in the first quarter, thanks in large part to passes like this one. The ball is POPPIN early against the Orlando Magic.

Oh by the way, Jamal Murray has 16 first quarter points!

H/T Christian Clark.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories