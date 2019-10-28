Zach Collins injury update: Trail Blazers big man to undergo MRI after dislocating shoulder vs. Mavericks
Collins dislocated his shoulder while battling for a rebound in the fourth quarter
The Portland Trail Blazers picked up a big comeback win over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday evening, thanks in large part to a successful challenge by head coach Terry Stotts. That was the good news. The bad news is that in the process, they lost one of their key big men, Zach Collins, to a dislocated shoulder.
Late in the fourth quarter, Collins was battling for a rebound under the basket when he injured his shoulder. He knew immediately that something was wrong, and the Blazers' training staff wasted no time bringing him back to the locker room.
The good news is that after the game, Collins was able to address the media and said that the training staff was able to pop his shoulder back into place without too much trouble. However, he's definitely out for the Blazers' game on Monday night against the San Antonio Spurs, and according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, is scheduled to get an MRI.
It obviously remains to be seen what sort of damage, if any, happened to Collins' shoulder muscles or ligaments. Hopefully, there's no serious problem, and Collins will be able to return to the court soon, both for his sake and Portland's.
The Blazers are already thin in the frontcourt as they wait for Jusuf Nurkic to return from the horrific leg injury he suffered last season, and Collins had been playing a big role in the first few games. They'll now have to lean even more heavily on Hassan Whiteside, who they acquired in the offseason, as well as young Skal Labissiere, who is the only other true big on the roster who's played any meaningful minutes this season.
Even with those two playing more minutes, though, they may be forced to play super small lineups. It will be interesting to see how the Blazers fare until Collins returns, as even just a few games could make a big difference in the playoff race out West this season.
