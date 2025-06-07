Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey will undergo surgery after suffering a second sprain on the same ankle during an offseason workout this week, the team announced. Though the team did not specify a timeline for his return, ESPN's Shams Charania reports that Edey will "likely" miss the beginning of the 2025-26 NBA season.

"After consulting with the Grizzlies and multiple specialists, we decided this is the best approach for Zach long-term as it gets him back to 100% with no limitations," Edey's agent, Mark Bartelstein, told ESPN. "He will make a full recovery and be back better than ever."

Edey sustained the initial ankle injury in November during a game against the Denver Nuggets in the first half, only to aggravate it again after halftime. Because of the injury, Edey ended up missing 12 games.

The two-time Naismith College Player of the Year out of Purdue averaged 9.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 66 appearances during his rookie campaign. Edey finished fifth in Rookie of the Year voting and earned All-Rookie honors after the Grizzlies selected him with the No. 9 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Edey appeared in all four of Memphis' playoff losses to the Oklahoma City Thunder and averaged 6.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in 27 minutes per game.