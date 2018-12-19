Zach LaVine injury update: Bulls guard expected to miss 2-4 weeks with sprained ankle

It's been a rough season for the Chicago Bulls, but the past few weeks have been especially brutal. After firing head coach Fred Hoiberg, the Bulls replaced him with Jim Boylen, who immediately lost the trust of his team by putting them through brutal practices and treating them like children.

Now, they'll be without their best player for possibly up to a month. Zach LaVine injured his ankle during the Bulls' loss to the Orlando Magic in Mexico City last week and hasn't played since. According to Boylen, he won't be back any time soon. Via the Chicago Sun-Times:

Very little has changed on the Zach LaVine (left ankle) injury front from the weekend, except a bit more clarity on a timetable. According to Bulls coach Jim Boylen the recovery time is now in the two-to-four week range, with the Bulls looking to be extra cautious. LaVine injured the ankle late in the loss to Orlando in Mexico City, and was sent back to Chicago in a walking boot.

This is a tough blow for LaVine, who has been playing some fantastic basketball during the 2018-19 campaign after finally getting healthy following his torn ACL. In 28 games so far this season, he's averaging 23.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game -- all of which are career-highs. The good news is that this won't be a long-term injury, but it's still unfortunate for him to be sidelined again.

As for the Bulls, who will be back in action on Wednesday night when they host the Nets (8 p.m. ET - Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension), the silver lining might be that LaVine's injury will hurt their ability to win games, which is probably the best for the team in the long run in terms of their draft position. While they have some nice pieces in LaVine, Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr., it's clear they still need some more talent to truly be a contender in the East.