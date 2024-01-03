Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine is on the verge of returning to action. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan told reporters prior to the team's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday that LaVine has a "realistic" chance to play within a week and could suit up as soon as Friday vs. the Charlotte Hornets.

LaVine, the subject of trade rumors through the first two months of the season, has not played since Nov. 28 due to a foot injury that the team has been officially calling "right foot inflammation." After an initial period on the sideline to see how his foot would respond, the Bulls announced on Dec. 6 that LaVine would be out for another 3-4 weeks, and he's right on track with that timetable.

"I don't know what the exact date's going to be, but the way he's progressing right now and the fact that he's in full-fledged contact, [it's] very, very positive," Donovan said. "I don't know what the medical [team], how much data they want to see in terms of game load kind of practices that he can handle. But everything that's been thrown at him in terms of the way he's progressed, he's handled really, really well."

This has been a frustrating season for LaVine, who was off to a rough start before getting hurt. In his first 18 games he was averaging 21 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, while shooting 44.3% from the field and 33.6% from 3-point land. All of his scoring and assist numbers are the lowest they've been since his first season with the Bulls back in 2018.

From a talent perspective, LaVine's return is a boost for the Bulls, but working him back into the mix will require a delicate touch from Donovan. After a dreary 5-14 start, the Bulls are 10-6 since LaVine went down. Coby White has taken off in his absence and so has the offense, which is moving a bit quicker and features more ball movement as of late. Overall, the Bulls' offensive rating has jumped from 108.9 (26th in the league) with LaVine to 115.1 (19th) without him.

"I obviously talk to him in the building pretty regularly," Donovan said. "I think he has always been ... whatever he can do to help the team has kind of been his mentality. I think the one thing that's always a little bit different when you talk to players that have been out, it's like you talk to them and it's a totally different perspective when you're sitting out looking at it from a non-competitive standpoint. When you're not in the game and you can see the game. I think he sees how we're playing, what we're doing, and I think that the thing that he'd want to do is come in and contribute and enhance that and make it better.

"To me, [our discussions have] been very, very positive. I think he wants to help the group as much as he can. I think I've said this before, I don't think it's necessarily so much that he has to change his game. It's what he does really, really well, can he bring that to the table for us?"

The Bulls are 15-20 on the season following the loss to the Sixers and sit in 10th place in the Eastern Conference. They will be back in action on Wednesday versus the New York Knicks in a national TV showdown on ABC. Tip-off for that game is at 8:30 p.m. ET.