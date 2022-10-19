Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine will not play in the team's season opener against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night due to left knee management, according to the team. LaVine will likely not make his debut until the team's home opener on Saturday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to Shams Charania.

LaVine played through pain in his knee for the final few months of the regular season after a bad landing against the Golden State Warriors in January. He received a PRP injection and a cortisone shot around the All-Star break and also had fluid drained from his knee. As a result, he was limited to 67 games and eventually needed arthroscopic surgery during the offseason.

"I have to go into the offseason and figure out how to get back to 100 percent. I played this year not at 100 percent. [I will] figure out the best plan, strategy to get my knee feeling back to normal," LaVine said after the Bulls were eliminated from the playoffs in the first round by the Milwaukee Bucks. "Everybody has to deal with stuff throughout the year. I don't think anybody is playing at 100 percent. If you want to play, you're going to do whatever you can."

LaVine played in three preseason games and had been a regular participant in practice, according to K.C. Johnson, so it's a bit surprising that he's suddenly not ready to go. Without further details, you're left to speculate about whether he tweaked or somehow aggravated his knee in recent days. And if not, then why was he playing in preseason in the first place?

Regardless, the most important thing at this point is for LaVine to sit until he's 100 percent. If that means missing a few early season games, then so be it. As much as the Bulls need him, it won't do either party any good for him to be out there if he's not at his best.

In addition to LaVine, the Bulls will enter Wednesday night without Lonzo Ball, who remains out indefinitely due to a knee problem of his own. Furthermore, Alex Caruso is already dealing with a calf problem but has been listed as probable. Injuries were a major issue for the Bulls last season, and the same may be true in this campaign as well.