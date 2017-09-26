Zach Randolph says he was 'wrongfully arrested' for charges of drug possession
The Kings' big man says he was wrongfully arrested in August for possessing marijuana with the intent to sell
Zach Randolph has always maintained his innocence since his August arrest for suspicion of marijuana possession. Randolph, according to the police report, was in possession of 28.5 grams of marijuana when arrested. The Kings big man eventually pleaded no contest to the charge and was sentenced to 150 hours of community service.
Randolph recently spoke about the incident, but he kept his words on it short and to the point. He believes he was wrongfully arrested, but has chosen not to fight it so he can move on from the incident itself. He does not expect to be fined or punished for the charge by the NBA itself.
"I'm not speaking a lot about it," Randolph told reporters Monday, "but I felt that I was wrongfully arrested. Things that was put out there wasn't true. But I don't want to be a distraction to my team, my organization, so I'm just going to move forward and play basketball."
When asked whether he expects a fine or suspension from the NBA, the power forward said, "No. I didn't do anything wrong."
Randolph will be entering his first season with the Kings after spending the last eight years in Memphis.
