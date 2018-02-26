Zaza Pachulia reportedly won't be disciplined for falling onto Russell Westbrook
There was much debate about whether Pachulia intentionally fell on Westbrook's leg
In one of the most intense games of the NBA season so far, the Golden State Warriors' 112-80 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, the most heavily discussed moment was when Warriors center Zaza Pachulia fell onto Russell Westbrook's leg late in the third quarter.
Depending on who you ask, it was either another dirty play from Pachulia, who has a reputation as one of the NBA's dirtiest players, or it was an unintentional stumble after being tripped up by teammate Nick Young. It appears the NBA agrees with the latter contingent, as Pachulia reportedly will not face disciplinary action from the league.
Westbrook was incensed after the game, saying that Pachuilia "obviously" tried to hurt him intentionally, and added that he thinks Pachulia is a dirty player.
Now in his 15th NBA season, Pachulia has been accused of suspect intentions many times in the past. Perhaps his most high-profile incident came during last season's Western Conference finals, when Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard missed the remainder of the series after coming down on Pachulia's foot while landing after a jumper.
