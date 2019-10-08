Zion Williamson catches his first body, throws down a devastating, in-traffic dunk in Pelicans' preseason opener

We're all aware of Zion Williamson's absurd athleticism, but in case you'd forgotten, the Pelicans rookie gave us a quick reminder of what jump-out-of-the-gym hops look like in New Orleans' preseason opener at Atlanta on Monday.

After finishing a sweet pick-and-roll off the glass, delivered by Lonzo Ball, for his first bucket, Zion went and did this:

Zion just caught his first body 😱 pic.twitter.com/vymG2QMZbN — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) October 7, 2019

Uh, so, yeah. Zion appears to be really intimidated by NBA defenses.

The most impressive part of this, perhaps, isn't the dunk (a right-handed jam for a left-handed player, mind you), but rather Zion's ability to put the ball on the floor and get downhill off of movement. Everyone knows he can jump, but the playmaking/skill has been a legitimate question mark. On the initial bucket, Lonzo's pick and roll, Zion also took a gather dribble to create leverage and finished through contact, drilling the free throw for the and-one.

Quite the start for the young man.