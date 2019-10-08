Zion Williamson catches his first body, throws down a devastating, in-traffic dunk in Pelicans' preseason opener
That is what you call making your presence felt
We're all aware of Zion Williamson's absurd athleticism, but in case you'd forgotten, the Pelicans rookie gave us a quick reminder of what jump-out-of-the-gym hops look like in New Orleans' preseason opener at Atlanta on Monday.
After finishing a sweet pick-and-roll off the glass, delivered by Lonzo Ball, for his first bucket, Zion went and did this:
Uh, so, yeah. Zion appears to be really intimidated by NBA defenses.
The most impressive part of this, perhaps, isn't the dunk (a right-handed jam for a left-handed player, mind you), but rather Zion's ability to put the ball on the floor and get downhill off of movement. Everyone knows he can jump, but the playmaking/skill has been a legitimate question mark. On the initial bucket, Lonzo's pick and roll, Zion also took a gather dribble to create leverage and finished through contact, drilling the free throw for the and-one.
Quite the start for the young man.
