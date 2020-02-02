Zion Williamson highlights: Pelicans rookie converts long Lonzo Ball pass into dunk, denies Russell Westbrook

It didn't take long for New Orleans Pelicans rookie forward Zion Williamson to become a highlight machine in the NBA. It also didn't take him long to produce a highlight against the Rockets in Houston on Sunday afternoon. Just a minute into the matinee between the Rockets and Pelicans, third-year guard Lonzo Ball secured a defensive rebound, took a couple of dribbles and then launched a lob from the opposite 3-point line to a streaking Williamson, who beat all of the Rockets down the court, caught the pass and threw down a strong dunk. Check out the play from a variety of angles below:

Williamson was apparently feeling bouncy on Sunday. Just moments after he threw down that lob from Ball, he was on the receiving end of another alley-oop, this one courtesy of Brandon Ingram, who quickly realized that Williamson was rolling unchecked to the rim.

The show continued in the second half, where again, it didn't take long for Ball and Williamson to connect on a highlight play. This one was a no-look lob from Ball to Williamson that capped off a Pelicans fast break just a minute into the third quarter.

Williamson doesn't just make plays on the offensive end, either. He can get it done defensively as well. Watch below as he recovers for a basket-saving block on Russell Westbrook after initially getting beat off the dribble:

Sunday's contest against the Rockets is just Williamson's sixth career NBA game, and already he has become one of the most electrifying players in the league, and appointment television for fans of basketball. The scary thing for the rest of the league is that Williamson is still finding his footing and working himself into game shape after a long stint on the sideline. Imagine how effective he will be with a bit of experience and continued conditioning.