New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson sustained a strained right hamstring in the third quarter of Monday's 120-111 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. He came up limping at the end of the third quarter and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game. Pelicans coach Willie Green did not have an update on Williamson after the game, but said that a thorough exam would be done to determine the extent of the injury.

Durability has been a major concern for Williamson throughout his career, but this season he had largely been able to stay healthy. He has missed only eight of the team's 37 games has thus far, and has played at an All-NBA level while on the floor. He is averaging 26 points per game this season for a stellar Pelicans offense, and had 26 points on 10-of-12 shooting against the 76ers before getting hurt.

The Pelicans are 23-14 on the season and only a game-and-a-half out of the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. Williamson's performance has been at the center of that success. He missed last season's run into postseason for New Orleans, but now the Pelicans are ready to compete for the championship, and that will mean having a healthy Williamson in the lineup.

The Pelicans will likely be cautious with Williamson as he recovers from this injury. New Orleans hosts the Houston Rockets on Wednesday before two difficult games against the Nets and Mavericks. That might mean a few losses for the Pelicans, but getting Williamson back to 100 percent is what matters.