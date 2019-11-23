Zion Williamson injury update: David Griffin says Pelicans star is 'getting better every day'
Williamson could be back out on the court for the Pelicans as soon as next month
New Orleans Pelicans general manager David Griffin provided an update on rookie Zion Williamson on Friday, and it was a promising one for Pelicans fans. Williamson, who has been sidelined since undergoing surgery to repair a torn right lateral meniscus prior to the season's start, is "getting better literally every day," according to Griffin, and is on track in terms of his rehab process.
"He's progressing exactly as we had hoped he would," Griffin said of Williamson, via ESPN. "We're really optimistic, and most importantly, Zion is really excited and that's where we want him to be."
Williamson was initially given a 6-8 week window for a potential return to action -- which would see him back out in the court at some point in December -- and that is still on target, according to Griffin. The Pelicans obviously won't rush Williamson back in any way shape or form, as they're prioritizing his long-term health over a single season.
"Right now, I think we're on target for eight weeks," Griffin said. "Probably not to the day, but in and around that... The physical part is easy for him. He has an incredibly high basketball IQ. He loves being a teammate and getting better. He's really rare among truly elite young players in that he enjoys the process of getting better. He loves the process of learning the game."
While speaking with media members earlier this month, Williamson said that his rehab was going very well, but he also preached patience when it comes to his return to action.
"[The rehab] is going very well. Day by day, it's getting better and I think it's going very well," Williamson said. "I do feel like it's getting stronger day by day. The trainers and stuff are telling me day by day it's getting stronger and I can feel the difference each day. ... "It's kind of ... it's a long season. This isn't like college or something where it's 30 games. It's 82 games, so I don't really see a need to rush back. "When they feel like I'm back to myself, they'll let me play. Simple as that. ... I'm just rehabbing man."
Without Williamson the Pelicans are hovering around .400 on the season (they're 6-9 through 15 games), and they sit just outside of the playoff picture in the Western Conference. If they're able to continue to stay in the thick of things until Williamson's eventual return, he could potentially come in and provide a big boost to their playoff push.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Melo's return a feel-good story, for now
After a year away from the league, Anthony signed a non-guaranteed deal with the Trail Blazers...
-
Scouts, execs prefer Smart over Beverley
Smart is generally seen as a bigger, more versatile defender who's 'more emotionally under...
-
Sixers vs. Spurs odds, simulations
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Sixers vs. Spurs game 10,000 times.
-
NBPA appeals Dion Waiters' suspension
The Heat guard reportedly suffered a panic attack after taking marijuana edibles aboard a team...
-
Criminal charges against Cousins dropped
Cousins was charged with third-degree harassment in August
-
Rookie Rankings: Heat is on for this duo
Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro have been major keys to Miami's red-hot start
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans