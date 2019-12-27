Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans expect star to play this season, begin contact drills soon, per report
The Pelicans' top draft pick is being forced to be patient as he deals with a torn meniscus
The basketball world has waited patiently for the debut of No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson, which is already well behind schedule. When the former Duke star initially suffered a torn meniscus during the preseason, the timeline suggested was six-to-eight weeks of recovery. We have already zoomed well past that, and there is no end in sight to Williamson's absence.
He has not yet competed in five-on-five or three-on-three drills, typical precursors to a return, according to Andrew Lopez of ESPN. Instead, his focus has been on individual drills and learning how to walk and run differently in order to better prevent injuries in the future. The Pelicans still expect Williamson to play this season, though, and he is likely to begin contact drills in the next week or two, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Full basketball activities are expected to come towards mid-January.
Still, there's some natural anxiousness involved in a return, and if it were up to him, Williamson already would have made his debut, according to Jorge Sedano of ESPN. That he hasn't speaks to the priorities of the New Orleans Pelicans as an organization.
The Pelicans are 9-23 and have little hope of making it back into the playoff race this season. But with Williamson, Brandon Ingram and a variety of young assets in tow, they have little reason to in the first place. This is a rebuilding franchise with a bright future ahead of it, and as such, rushing Williamson back before he is ready makes little sense. Instead, the Pelicans want to make sure that Williamson is not only physically healthy before taking the court, but mentally prepared to avoid injuries in the future.
That is where changing his walking and running technique comes in. His unique body type poses challenges that few other players need to deal with. Williamson is one of the NBA's heaviest players at only 6-6, and his explosiveness presents unique problems for a training staff. Fortunately, the Pelicans have one of the best team doctors in all of basketball in Aaron Nelson, renowned for his work with the Phoenix Suns. Clearly, New Orleans is trying to institute a long-term physical plan for his health that requires patience.
And Williamson is on board with that, as he told Sedano that he "trusts the organization" as he continues on his recovery. Their goals are aligned, after all. Williamson and the Pelicans both want him to have a long, productive and healthy career, and the steps they are taking now will help make that happen.
