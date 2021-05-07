Zion Williamson is out indefinitely with a fractured left ring finger, the New Orleans Pelicans announced on Friday. Williamson, who played only 24 games as a rookie due to various injuries, has been remarkably durable in his second NBA season. Prior to this injury, he had played in 61 of New Orleans' 66 games this season, and as a result, has posted historic offensive numbers. Williamson made his first All-Star appearance this season and is averaging 27 points on 61.1 percent shooting.

But with Williamson now out, New Orleans' already slim playoff hopes are on life support. The Pelicans currently sit 1.5 games below the No. 10-seeded San Antonio Spurs in the standings. With Zion, they might have been able to mount a comeback and earn the Western Conference's final play-in spot. However, with the NBA's seventh-hardest remaining schedule and no Williamson, it appears as though the Pelicans are headed back to the lottery.

Such an outcome would be a disappointment in light of Williamson's success. The Pelicans hired coach Stan Van Gundy and traded for veterans like Eric Bledsoe and Steven Adams in the hopes of contending for the playoffs right away. But their 25th-ranked defense and a string of disappointing late-game losses dashed those hopes. Now, the Pelicans have some difficult questions to answer this offseason.

Lonzo Ball will be a restricted free agent, and while his improvement as a shooter and chemistry with Williamson seemingly warrants a new deal, New Orleans considered dealing him at the trade to avoid paying him market value. The defense still needs to be overhauled as the Pelicans search for a scheme and supporting pieces that work around Williamson's flaws, and there is still the matter of those veterans, whose contracts are limiting New Orleans' flexibility.

Now, those questions are front and center. The Pelicans stayed alive this long because their transcendent second-year superstar was good enough to keep them afloat. Now he's out, and New Orleans is heading towards one of the most important offseasons in franchise history.