Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans star returning to practice, expected to make season debut in January

The basketball world has waited patiently for the debut of No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson, which is already well behind schedule. When the former Duke star initially suffered a torn meniscus during the preseason, the timeline suggested was six-to-eight weeks of recovery. We have already zoomed well past that, but there finally appears to be an end in sight to his absence.

Early on Tuesday evening, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Pelicans are expecting Williamson to make his season debut in January.

"As the calendar shifts to 2020, Pelicans No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson is on the cusp of a breakthrough," Charania noted in a video for Stadium. "Williamson is expected to return to his first practice shortly after the New Year on Wednesday. I'm told both sides are hopeful of a January season debut for Williamson."

It's still not clear exactly which game will be Williamson's debut, but this is the most concrete bit of information we've gotten so far about when he'll finally play this season. We'll likely get a firm date sometime in the next few weeks after Williamson has had a chance to return to real practices and the Pelicans can evaluate his progress.

According to a report from Andrew Lopez of ESPN, Williamson is yet to compete in five-on-five or three-on-three drills. Instead, the Pelicans have focused on individual work, including going back to basics on improving his walking and running form to better prevent injuries in the future.

If it were up to him, Williamson already would have made his debut, according to Jorge Sedano of ESPN. That he hasn't speaks to the priorities of the New Orleans Pelicans as an organization. They are not willing to rush him back before they're 100 percent confident he's ready to lead this team -- not only this season, but for years to come.

Even after a mini four-game winning streak, the Pelicans are 11-23 and well outside the playoff picture in the West. This is a rebuilding franchise with a bright future ahead of it, and as such, rushing Williamson back before he is ready makes little sense. Instead, the Pelicans want to make sure that Williamson is not only physically healthy before taking the court, but mentally prepared to avoid injuries in the future.

That is where changing his walking and running technique comes in. His unique body type poses challenges that few other players need to deal with. Williamson is one of the NBA's heaviest players at only 6-6, and his explosiveness presents unique problems for a training staff. Fortunately, the Pelicans have one of the best team doctors in all of basketball in Aaron Nelson, renowned for his work with the Phoenix Suns. Clearly, New Orleans is trying to institute a long-term physical plan for his health that requires patience.

And Williamson is on board with that, as he told Sedano that he "trusts the organization" as he continues on his recovery. Their goals are aligned, after all. Williamson and the Pelicans both want him to have a long, productive and healthy career, and the steps they are taking now will help make that happen.