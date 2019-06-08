Zion Williamson invited to Team USA Basketball camp, could make FIBA World Cup roster

Zion Williamson, the projected top pick in the upcoming 2019 NBA Draft, has been invited to Team USA Basketball's training camp in Las Vegas in August as part of a 10-man "select" team comprised of up-and-coming players, according to Team USA Basketball chairman, Jerry Colangelo, via the New York Times.

Team USA will bring 18 already-established NBA players, as well as the 10-player select squad to Vegas. If Williamson plays well enough in the training camp, he could potentially earn a spot on the 12-man senior roster for the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

"We want to indoctrinate him in terms of USA Basketball," Colangelo said of Williamson. "We want to give him a platform to see how he can compete with some of the vets that are going to be there."

Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs will coach the team, as he has taken over for Mike Krzyzewski.

Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans, James Harden of the Houston Rockets, Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz, and Kemba Walker of the Charlotte Hornets have all committed to the team, while several others are reportedly also interested in joining the team, including: San Antonio's LaMarcus Aldridge, Sacramento's Harrison Barnes, Washington's Bradley Beal, Detroit's Andre Drummond, Houston's Eric Gordon and P.J. Tucker, Portland's Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum, Milwaukee's Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton, Cleveland's Kevin Love, Boston's Jayson Tatum and Kyle Kuzma of the Los Angeles Lakers.

USA Basketball is scheduled to hold training camp in Las Vegas from Aug. 5-8 and will participate in the FIBA World Cup in China from Aug. 21 to Sept. 15. The team is also set to play exhibition contests in Australia and California following the World Cup.