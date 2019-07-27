Zion Williamson is still growing, according to Pelicans' executive David Griffin
The No. 1 pick's height may be different come next season
Zion Williams will enter his rookie NBA season with the New Orleans Pelicans as the second-heaviest player in the league at 285 pounds, behind Dallas Mavericks big man Boban Marjanovic, who has eight inches on Williamson, but the 6'7'' rookie may be creeping up on Marjanovic's height.
Pundits, including Charles Barkley -- who wasn't a skinny guy during his player career -- have said that Williamson cannot last in the NBA at his current weight, but the former Duke star has time to shed some lbs, and apparently keep getting taller as well.
According to Pelicans executive vice president David Griffin says the 19-year-old is still growing.
Via The Athletic:
"Yeah, I don't know that we can determine a weight yet. Zion's still growing. One of the things that's lost in this whole process is that, like Jaxson Hayes, Zion is still getting taller. We're not exactly sure what he'll look like in the end. So a playing weight is not what you look for. What you look for is to be in top condition, to have the kind of core strength and stability that you need to control all of the incredible torque that his athleticism can generate…. So what you have to do with him is do everything you can from a core and stability standpoint to give him more ability to control what he already has in terms of strength and speed."
He said the team is "not exactly sure" what the Pelicans' franchise cornerstone will look like once he is fully grown.
Griffin said the in the past year Williamson has grown, becoming slightly taller than former Duke teammate R.J. Barrett, who is listed on the Knicks roster at 6'7".
Williamson's NBA Summer League run ended after playing for just nine minutes when he bruised a bone in a collision. Reporters and fans immediately pointed out that the injury could have been caused by his weight, and that he needs to make a physical change to stay healthy in the league.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Westbrook ready to sacrifice for Rockets
Westbrook and Harden played together in Oklahoma City from 2009 to 2012
-
Westbrook 'grateful' for time with OKC
Russell Westbrook may be a member of the Rockets, but he is appreciative of his time with the...
-
Livingston wants to finish with Clippers
The Clippers drafted Livingston back in 2004
-
Bucks, Clippers top Caesars' win totals
Several teams were projected to top the 50-win mark for the 2019-20 campaign
-
Clippers announce plans for new arena
The Los Angeles Clippers are beginning the process of building new facilities
-
NBA offseason grades for every team
We looked at every team's offseason moves so far, with some coming out better than others