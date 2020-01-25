Zion Williamson records first NBA dunk on an alley-oop to give Pelicans first points of the night

Zion Williamson had a strong debut for the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, but not in the way many expected. He made his name as one of the most ferocious dunkers in college basketball history, but there was not a dunk to be found against the San Antonio Spurs. Instead, Williamson stunned the basketball world by making four consecutive 3-pointers during a 17-point explosion in the fourth quarter.

Williamson was ultimately taken out and the Spurs held off the Pelicans' comeback, and fans around the world were furious with that decision. While he remains on a minutes-limit, Williamson at least was sure to give those fans one big highlight early on Friday. His first dunk in the NBA came 30 seconds into their matchup with the Denver Nuggets, and gave the Pelicans their first points of the game.

Zion's first-ever NBA dunk gives the Pelicans their first points against the Nuggets. pic.twitter.com/zL6j5qOtZ1 — Samuel H. Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) January 25, 2020

So far, Williamson still has three more 3-pointers on his resume than dunks. Eventually, the scales are going to tip quite heavily in the other direction. New Orleans has been incredibly cautious in managing Zion's health as he returns from the torn meniscus that kept him out of the first three months of the season, so the dunks will likely come slowly.

This one was hardly highlight reel material were it not for the circumstance. When Williamson returns to full strength in the coming weeks and months, they will only get more ferocious. But after his debut raised concerns about his health and athleticism, it's nice to know that Williamson can still do what he does best: dunk the ball with authority.