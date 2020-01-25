Zion Williamson records first NBA dunk on an alley-oop to give Pelicans first points of the night
Zion didn't wait long to give fans the dunk they've been waiting for
Zion Williamson had a strong debut for the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, but not in the way many expected. He made his name as one of the most ferocious dunkers in college basketball history, but there was not a dunk to be found against the San Antonio Spurs. Instead, Williamson stunned the basketball world by making four consecutive 3-pointers during a 17-point explosion in the fourth quarter.
Williamson was ultimately taken out and the Spurs held off the Pelicans' comeback, and fans around the world were furious with that decision. While he remains on a minutes-limit, Williamson at least was sure to give those fans one big highlight early on Friday. His first dunk in the NBA came 30 seconds into their matchup with the Denver Nuggets, and gave the Pelicans their first points of the game.
So far, Williamson still has three more 3-pointers on his resume than dunks. Eventually, the scales are going to tip quite heavily in the other direction. New Orleans has been incredibly cautious in managing Zion's health as he returns from the torn meniscus that kept him out of the first three months of the season, so the dunks will likely come slowly.
This one was hardly highlight reel material were it not for the circumstance. When Williamson returns to full strength in the coming weeks and months, they will only get more ferocious. But after his debut raised concerns about his health and athleticism, it's nice to know that Williamson can still do what he does best: dunk the ball with authority.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Mavs get Willie Cauley-Stein
The Mavericks have replaced Dwight Powell with a similar player
-
Lauri Markkanen out 4-6 weeks
Chicago is going to have to make a move just to fill its front-court minutes
-
Jordan weighs in on LeBron comparisons
James has been compared to Jordan ever since he entered the NBA in 2003
-
2019-20 updating NBA trade tracker
We've got you covered with every deal that transpires this season as we approach the Feb. 6...
-
Top Picks: NBA best bets for Friday
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Melo hits three with fan encouragement
The Blazers forward needed the help from someone in the crowd to get the ball
-
Pelicans vs. Spurs: Zion makes NBA debut
Last year's No. 1 overall pick put on a show to close his NBA debut
-
Live updates: Celtics vs. Lakers
Boston bounced back from a three-game losing streak to dominate the Lakers on Monday night