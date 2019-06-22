Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett set to clash on first day of Vegas Summer League

The 2019 NBA Draft is officially in the books and now NBA teams can begin looking towards the rest of the offseason.

On July 5, the Las Vegas Summer League gets underway and it will feature some of the top young talent from around the league. The schedule is highlighted by a July 5 matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and New York Knicks, which will pit former Duke teammates Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett against one another.

Williamson was selected as the top pick in the 2019 draft by the Pelicans and figures to be one of several building blocks for the Western Conference squad. The former Duke standout will play alongside the likes of Jrue Holiday, Lonzo Ball, and Brandon Ingram this season following the franchise's trade of Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers.

On the other hand, Barrett figures to be one of the focal points of New York's roster after a dreadful 2018-19 season. The Knicks also figure to be major players in free agency as they have the cap space to sign two free agents to max contracts.

During their lone season at the collegiate level, Williamson and Barrett were dominant forces for the Blue Devils. Both averaged 22.6 points per contest, which points to how talented they're expected to be at the NBA level.

Another intriguing matchup on July 5 is the Cleveland Cavaliers taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, it's uncertain whether the No. 5 overall pick, Darius Garland, will take the court in Las Vegas as he works his way back from a meniscus injury that he suffered in November while playing at Vanderbilt. Regardless of his status, fans should get a glimpse of the No. 6 overall pick, Jarrett Culver, with the Timberwolves.