Zion Williamson to miss Pelicans' preseason finale due to right knee soreness, undergo further testing
Williamson has dealt with knee injuries in the past, but this could simply be a precautionary move by the Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans rookie forward Zion Williamson is done with preseason play, as he will miss the final exhibition contest against the New York Knicks on Friday night due to right knee soreness, the team officially announced on Thursday. Williamson didn't travel with his teammates to New York, but instead stayed behind in New Orleans in order to undergo further testing and evaluation.
The decision to sit Williamson could be precautionary as the Pelicans clearly want him to be at full strength for their regular-season opener against the defending champion Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night.
Williamson had previously played in all four of New Orleans' other preseason contests, and he demonstrated exactly why he was the top pick in June in those contests with averages of 23.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 27.3 minutes of action per game. He also shot an extremely impressive 71.4 percent from the floor.
The situation is certainly one to keep an eye on since Williamson has dealt with knee issues in the past. He suffered a knee sprain at Duke last season when his shoe exploded while he was wearing it, and he missed a majority of the Las Vegas Summer League due to a bruised left knee.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Silver says China wanted Morey fired
Silver said there's 'no chance' the league will discipline Morey despite 'fairly dramatic'...
-
Beal trade rumors aren't going away
Beal's new contract guarantees very little about his future in Washington
-
McGee fakes injury, gets wide-open dunk
The 'Shaqtin' a Fool' Hall of Famer successfully fooled his former team on Wednesday night
-
5 NBA GM surprises: Jokic over Embiid
Also, how does Nikola Jokic get 20 percent more "best center" votes than Joel Embiid?
-
5 big questions that will define 2019-20
We preview the upcoming season with a big-picture look at the most interesting storylines after...
-
Luol Deng retiring from NBA
Deng retires after 15 seasons, two All-Star berths and a nomadic final few years in the NBA