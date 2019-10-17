Zion Williamson to miss Pelicans' preseason finale due to right knee soreness, undergo further testing

New Orleans Pelicans rookie forward Zion Williamson is done with preseason play, as he will miss the final exhibition contest against the New York Knicks on Friday night due to right knee soreness, the team officially announced on Thursday. Williamson didn't travel with his teammates to New York, but instead stayed behind in New Orleans in order to undergo further testing and evaluation.

The decision to sit Williamson could be precautionary as the Pelicans clearly want him to be at full strength for their regular-season opener against the defending champion Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night.

Williamson had previously played in all four of New Orleans' other preseason contests, and he demonstrated exactly why he was the top pick in June in those contests with averages of 23.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 27.3 minutes of action per game. He also shot an extremely impressive 71.4 percent from the floor.

The situation is certainly one to keep an eye on since Williamson has dealt with knee issues in the past. He suffered a knee sprain at Duke last season when his shoe exploded while he was wearing it, and he missed a majority of the Las Vegas Summer League due to a bruised left knee.