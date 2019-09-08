Zion Williamson unveils new Jordan XXXIV shoes with between-the-legs dunk in New York City
Zion Williamson was onhand for Nike's release of the Air Jordan XXXIV, and christened the shoes with a gorgeous dunk
Zion Williamson is the newest endorser for Jordan Brand, and as such, his face is going to be plastered all over the company's marketing for just about every major release. That includes the flagship Air Jordan line, which had yet to be seen by the public. The shoe was unveiled on Saturday with dozens of fans and young players onhand. The event, which took place in New York, featured multiple "baby dunk" games played by teenagers on shorter hoops so that they could emulate Williamson's rim-rattling slams, but the main event came when the No. 1 pick appeared and put on a show of his own with this between the legs slam.
Williamson proceeded to give pairs of the new Jordans, which can be seen below, to all of the young players on hand in Harlem for the event.
Williamson will eventually be given his own signature line from Jordan, but is expected to wear the Air Jordan XXXIV on the court next season. He was one of the most sought after sneaker free agents in NBA history, but Nike, after the incident in which he tore through one of their shoes during a game at Duke, was determined not to let him getaway. They landed the New Orleans Pelicans forward on a five-year deal worth $75 million according to Darren Rovell of the Action Network.
Williamson himself said of the new release "I want a shoe that is comfortable and stylish on and off the court. The XXXIV delivers on all of this and more." He was the ideal spokesman for the product, as Nike placed an emphasis on explosiveness and lighter weight with this model.
"Work on this shoe began by collating feedback from the Air Jordan XXXIII," says Jordan Brand designer Tate Kuerbis. "Athletes noted a desire to improve traction and reduce weight — that became our starting point. We focused on athletes who are playing above the rim and making them more explosive."
If Williamson's display is any indication, they've succeeded in that department. The Air Jordan XXXIV will be released on Sept. 25.
