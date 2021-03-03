New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson will soon drop his first signature Jordan Brand sneaker. The second-year forward is one of the elite players to get a signature shoe with Jordan Brand and fans finally got a glimpse of what the sneaker will look like.

The signature shoe, named the Jordan Z Code, is scheduled to hit stores this April. Since the expected date is soon, an announcement from Jordan Brand confirming the exact drop date and other versions could come any day now.

Here's the photo that made its way online and was posted by Sneaker News for fans to finally see what this shoe will look like:

Sneaker News wrote, "A first look at Zion Williamson's signature shoe, the Jordan Z Code, has been revealed. These are expected to release in April 2021, based on reports back in September of last year."

Multiple colorways have been confirmed, according to Sneaker News.

The shoe shows Williamson's logo on the tongue and has "multi-colored hits on the lace eyelets and outsole, a wild pattern on the collar, and a white mesh upper that appears both lightweight and breathable," as Sneaker News describes the look.

In 2019, Williamson signed a five-year endorsement deal with Jordan Brand and brought in the richest annual agreement for a rookie in NBA history. Not bad.