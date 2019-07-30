Zion Williamson's NBA 2K20 rating released, and he's rated higher than the top rookie in 2K19

Zion Williamson is one of the most polarizing prospects to enter the NBA in many years.

On Tuesday, Williamson found out how he'll stack up in the virtual world. NBA 2K20 announced that Williamson has received an 81 overall rating in the game that is slated to be released in the fall.

Presenting Next Up Feat. @ZionWilliamson 🔥



Watch our newest Team 2K athlete talk about what’s next for him IRL and see exclusive in-game footage of what’s next for him in #NBA2K20 pic.twitter.com/FjQxi7LOcK — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) July 30, 2019

In the video montage, footage is shown of Williamson in the game with a number of different slam dunks. In addition, the video also shows Williamson's shooting stroke in the game.

It's certainly very likely that gamers will attempt to attack the rim with reckless abandon when playing with Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans. During his freshman season at Duke, Williamson produced highlight reel dunks on several different occasions.

Williamson certainly has the potential to have the type of impact that LeBron James did upon entering the NBA back in 2003. The overall explosiveness of his game is something that took the college world by storm.

The No. 1 pick of the Pelicans will represent a changing of the guard for the team after trading Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package of Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and multiple first round picks.

Williamson put together averages of 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks while shooting 68.0 percent from the field while at Duke. It's safe to say that gamers will be looking forward to playing with Williamson when the game is released on September 6.