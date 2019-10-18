Zion Williamson's size, athletic force don't necessarily make him more injury prone, says orthopedic surgeon

One of the real bummers as we near the start of the NBA season is the news that New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson will reportedly miss "a period of weeks" with an undisclosed knee injury, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

A severe injury has been ruled out for Zion Williamson’s right knee, but he is expected to miss period of weeks to start regular season, league sources tell ESPN. Pels are clearly treating injury with an abundance of caution but there’s no shortage of confidence on full recovery. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 18, 2019

The good news, as you can see, is the injury isn't believed to be serious. But that won't stop everyone's mind from racing toward the worst-case scenario that Zion, given his size and the extreme force with which he plays, is already proving to be injury prone. But that is a leap that shouldn't be made at this time, says Dr. Rodney Benner, an orthopedic surgeon and knee specialist at the Shelbourne Knee Center in Indianapolis.

"On one hand, yes, there's no question Zion is generating more force across his joints and ligaments than even the average NBA player," Dr. Benner told CBS Sports. "But on the other hand, he's a pretty finely tuned athlete who's in incredible shape and who's incredibly strong, so his body has the capacity to handle that added force."

Dr. Benner went on to say that if Zion were to have any sort of degenerative condition in his knee, then yes, all the extra weight and force he's putting on that knee would become increasingly problematic in the long term. But there is no indication that is the case. Zion did sprain the same right knee while he was at Duke, but he came back to play fine afterward and there is no reason, at this point, to draw any correlation between the two injuries.

"This is just a guess, but it's possible Zion is dealing with some tendonitis in his knee, which is something seen a lot with basketball players just because of the repetitiveness of jumping over and over," Dr. Benner said. "In that case, and again this is just looking at this from the outside, but it he were dealing with some tendonitis, maybe his size does put a little more strain on the knee and you're a little extra cautious with the recovery time. That would be something where he could need a few weeks of just rest where there isn't necessarily a specific injury to point to."