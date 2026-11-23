The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Monday Night Football features the Cincinnati Bengals at the Washington Commanders at 8:15 p.m. ET. Cincinnati winning by more than 5.5 points trades at $0.525 per share on Kalshi. Trade on NFL games here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Cincinnati trades at $0.725 per share to beat Washington at $0.275 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi Bonus Offer Trade $25+, receive $55 in bonus trading credits States Kalshi is Available Trading may be unavailable or restricted in LA, NV, MI, AZ or WA. Check availability in your jurisdiction before signing up and making a deposit. Kalshi Minimum Age 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates Kalshi Deposit Methods Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal, Cash App, debit cards (U.S. only), bank transfers, wire transfers (minimum $1,000) and crypto deposits Kalshi Promo Code Last Verified November 23, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV.



Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $40 in incentive funds after $40 in trades. You can also grab the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get $50 in bonus credits. Get started here:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not a variable amount like other offers. That means you know your bonus amount up front and can make football predictions with a strong bankroll. Plus, you're signing up through CBS Sports, one of the most trusted brands in the industry. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Bengals vs. Commanders predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Cincinnati is 7-2 and 4-1 on the road, and it has won five straight games, including 38-18 against Pittsburgh, 34-17 at Atlanta and 43-36 against Tennessee. The Bengals have scored 181 points across those five games, an average of 36.2, and they have allowed 108, an average of 21.6. Washington is 3-5-1 and 2-2-1 at home, and its last five games were a 24-21 win at the New York Giants, a 20-13 loss against the Los Angeles Rams, a 27-10 win against Philadelphia, a 23-17 loss at San Francisco and a 27-27 tie against the Giants. The Commanders have scored 108 points across those five games, an average of 21.6, and they have allowed 101, an average of 20.2. Safety Kyle Dugger, cornerback Dax Hill and guard Dylan Fairchild are questionable for the Bengals and guard Dalton Risner is out, while guard Lucas Patrick, cornerback Amik Robertson and running back Rachaad White are questionable for the Commanders.

On Kalshi, Cincinnati winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.585 per share, more than 4.5 points at $0.555, more than 5.5 points at $0.525, more than 6.5 points at $0.48, more than 7.5 points at $0.425 and more than 9.5 points at $0.385. The game's combined points are trading at $0.56 per share for more than 52.5, $0.54 for more than 53.5, $0.505 for more than 54.5 and $0.465 for more than 55.5, and fewer than 54.5 trades at $0.495 per share. Three of Cincinnati's last five games finished with more than 54.5 combined points, at 56, 79 and 55, and none of Washington's did. Trade on NFL games here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

Minimum age is 18+. It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.