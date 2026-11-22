The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Sunday's NFL schedule includes Titans vs. Cowboys at 1 p.m. ET, Raiders vs. Broncos at 4:25 p.m. ET and Vikings vs. 49ers on Sunday Night Football in Mexico City at 8:20 p.m. ET. Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) is officially active, as is Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Trade on NFL games here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Dallas trades at $0.765 per share to beat Tennessee, Denver trades at $0.825 per share to beat Las Vegas, and San Francisco trades at $0.615 per share to beat Minnesota. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi Bonus Offer Trade $25+, receive $55 in bonus trading credits States Kalshi is Available Trading may be unavailable or restricted in LA, NV, MI, AZ or WA. Check availability in your jurisdiction before signing up and making a deposit. Kalshi Minimum Age 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates Kalshi Deposit Methods Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal, Cash App, debit cards (U.S. only), bank transfers, wire transfers (minimum $1,000) and crypto deposits Kalshi Promo Code Last Verified November 22, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV.



Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $40 in incentive funds after $40 in trades. You can also grab the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get $50 in bonus credits. Get started here:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not a variable amount like other offers. That means you know your bonus amount up front and can make football predictions with a strong bankroll. Plus, you're signing up through CBS Sports, one of the most trusted brands in the industry. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Titans vs. Cowboys predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Dallas is priced as a clear leader at home even though it is 1-4 at home this season. The Cowboys are 4-6, and they are coming off a 46-40 loss against San Francisco after a 27-23 win at Indianapolis and a 33-30 loss against Arizona. Dallas has scored 148 points across its last five games, an average of 29.6, and it has allowed 146, an average of 29.2. Tight end Jake Ferguson, guard Tyler Booker, safety P.J. Locke and wide receiver Jonathan Mingo are out.

Tennessee is 1-8 and 1-3 on the road, and it is coming off a 40-23 loss against Jacksonville after a 43-36 loss at Cincinnati and a 27-24 loss against Cleveland. The Titans have allowed 156 points across their last five games, an average of 31.2. Wide receiver Carnell Tate, cornerback Micah Robinson and linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. are questionable.

On Kalshi, Dallas trades at $0.765 per share to win at home and Tennessee trades at $0.235 per share. Dallas winning by more than 5.5 points trades at $0.59 per share, more than 6.5 points at $0.565, more than 7.5 points at $0.505, more than 9.5 points at $0.455 and more than 10.5 points at $0.415. The game's combined points are trading at $0.575 per share for more than 52.5, $0.555 for more than 53.5, $0.525 for more than 54.5 and $0.475 for more than 55.5, and fewer than 54.5 trades at $0.475 per share. Three of Dallas' last five games finished with more than 54.5 combined points. Trade on NFL games here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Raiders vs. Broncos predictions

Denver is the side priced highest on the Sunday slate, and its results show why. The Broncos are 7-2 and 4-0 at home, and they have won five straight games, including 26-21 at Carolina, 28-24 against Kansas City and 30-16 at Arizona. Denver has allowed 92 points across its last five games, an average of 18.4. Safety Brandon Jones is questionable.

Las Vegas is 4-6 and 3-2 on the road, and it has lost four of its last five games, including 21-13 against Seattle, 38-17 at San Francisco and 35-21 against the Los Angeles Rams. The Raiders have allowed 160 points across their last five games, an average of 32.0. Tight end Brock Bowers and kicker Matt Gay are questionable. Michael Mayer would see an expanded role at tight end if Bowers is out.

On Kalshi, Denver trades at $0.825 per share to win at home and Las Vegas trades at $0.175 per share. Denver winning by more than 6.5 points trades at $0.645 per share, more than 7.5 points at $0.585, more than 9.5 points at $0.535 and more than 10.5 points at $0.485. The game's combined points are trading at $0.555 per share for more than 39.5, $0.515 for more than 40.5, $0.475 for more than 41.5 and $0.445 for more than 42.5, and fewer than 40.5 trades at $0.485 per share. Three of Denver's last five games finished with more than 40.5 combined points. Trade on NFL games here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Vikings vs. 49ers predictions

Sunday Night Football pairs two teams that reached the week with the best records on the slate, and the game is played in Mexico City. Minnesota is 7-2, and it is coming off a 30-10 win at Green Bay after a 23-6 loss against Buffalo and a 19-15 loss at Detroit. The Vikings have allowed 75 points across their last five games, an average of 15.0. Quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver Jordan Addison are out, and cornerback Isaiah Rodgers and safety Jay Ward are questionable.

San Francisco is 8-1, and it is coming off a 46-40 win at Dallas after a 38-17 win against Las Vegas and a 29-20 loss at Atlanta. The 49ers have scored 159 points across their last five games, an average of 31.8. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and running back Isaac Guerendo are out, and wide receiver Mike Evans and linebacker Dre Greenlaw are questionable.

On Kalshi, San Francisco trades at $0.615 per share to win and Minnesota trades at $0.385 per share. San Francisco winning by more than 2.5 points trades at $0.565 per share, more than 3.5 points at $0.475, more than 4.5 points at $0.445 and more than 5.5 points at $0.42. The game's combined points are trading at $0.565 per share for more than 44.5, $0.545 for more than 45.5, $0.495 for more than 46.5 and $0.455 for more than 47.5, and fewer than 46.5 trades at $0.505 per share. Trade on NFL games here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

Minimum age is 18+. It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.