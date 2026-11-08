The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Sunday's NFL slate starts at 1 p.m. ET when the Dallas Cowboys visit the Indianapolis Colts, followed by the Green Bay Packers at the New England Patriots at 4:25 p.m. ET and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Dallas trades at $0.695 per share to win at Lucas Oil Stadium, and Indianapolis trades at $0.305 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Cowboys vs. Colts predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Dallas is 3-5 and 2-2 on the road, and it is coming off a 33-30 loss against Arizona on Nov. 1 after a 38-21 win at Philadelphia. Quarterback Dak Prescott has completed 197 of 302 passes for 2,046 yards and 14 touchdowns with five interceptions, running back Javonte Williams has rushed for 528 yards and eight touchdowns, and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has 60 catches for 709 yards and six touchdowns. Wide receiver George Pickens is questionable with a hamstring injury.

Indianapolis is 2-6 and 1-2 at home, and it has lost four straight games, including a 42-7 loss at Jacksonville on Nov. 1. Quarterback Daniel Jones has completed 162 of 268 passes for 1,542 yards and five touchdowns with nine interceptions, running back Jonathan Taylor has rushed for 610 yards and eight touchdowns, and wide receiver Josh Downs has 30 catches for 330 yards.

On Kalshi, Dallas trades at $0.695 per share to win at Lucas Oil Stadium, and Indianapolis trades at $0.305 per share. Dallas winning by more than 5.5 points trades at $0.495 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.51 per share for more than 51.5 and $0.49 per share for fewer than 51.5. Trade on Cowboys vs. Colts here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Packers vs. Patriots predictions

Green Bay is 5-3 and 2-2 on the road, and it is coming off a 27-19 win against Carolina on Oct. 29 after a 20-17 loss at Detroit and a 23-13 win against Dallas. Quarterback Jordan Love has completed 192 of 312 passes for 2,246 yards and 16 touchdowns with six interceptions, and wide receiver Christian Watson has 42 catches for 708 yards and six touchdowns. Watson, who was dealing with a ribs injury, practiced in pads on Thursday.

New England is 5-3 and 3-0 at home, and it is coming off a 24-19 win at Miami on Nov. 1 after a 30-24 loss at Chicago on Oct. 23. Quarterback Drake Maye has completed 157 of 234 passes for 1,983 yards and 15 touchdowns with eight interceptions, running back Rhamondre Stevenson has rushed for 367 yards, and wide receiver DeMario Douglas has 26 catches for 332 yards. Defensive tackle Christian Barmore and running back TreVeyon Henderson are questionable with illnesses.

On Kalshi, New England trades at $0.615 per share to win at home and Green Bay trades at $0.39 per share. New England winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.46 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.495 per share for more than 45.5 and $0.505 per share for fewer than 45.5. Trade on Packers vs. Patriots here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Buccaneers vs. Bears predictions

Tampa Bay is 3-5 and 2-1 on the road, and it is coming off a 16-0 win against Atlanta on Nov. 1 after a 43-13 win at Carolina. Quarterback Baker Mayfield has completed 68 of 110 passes for 679 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions, running back Bucky Irving has rushed for 728 yards and five touchdowns, and wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. has 27 catches for 243 yards. Linebacker YaYa Diaby is out with a knee injury.

Chicago is 6-2 and 3-1 at home, and it is coming off a 34-17 win at Seattle on Nov. 2 after a 30-24 win against New England and a 31-23 win at Atlanta. Quarterback Caleb Williams has completed 112 of 158 passes for 1,267 yards and six touchdowns with one interception, running back D'Andre Swift has rushed for 545 yards and 10 touchdowns, and wide receiver Luther Burden III has 42 catches for 547 yards. Running back Kyle Monangai is questionable with a toe injury.

On Kalshi, Chicago trades at $0.725 per share to win at Soldier Field, and Tampa Bay trades at $0.285 per share. Chicago winning by more than 6.5 points trades at $0.495 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.505 per share for more than 47.5 and $0.495 per share for fewer than 47.5. Trade on Buccaneers vs Bears here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

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