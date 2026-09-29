The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a bonus of a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades, available for Monday Night Football between the Eagles and Bears at 8:15 p.m. ET. CBSSPORTS55 is the best Kalshi promo code because you get a guaranteed $55, not a variable amount like other offers. Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is out with a Grade 2 hamstring strain, leaving Case Keenum to start. Trade on Bears vs. Eagles here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

Chicago trades at $0.35 per share on Kalshi to win at home, with Philadelphia at $0.66 per share on the road. On the margin, the Eagles winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.51 per share on Kalshi. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Eagles vs. Bears predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know Chicago's quarterback situation has been the story of the week. Caleb Williams is out with a Grade 2 hamstring strain that's expected to keep him sidelined for three to four weeks, and while Tyson Bagent was a full participant in Saturday's practice as he works back from a concussion, he remains questionable, pointing to Case Keenum getting the start. It would be Keenum's first NFL start since Dec. 24, 2023 with the Houston Texans, and his first game action of any kind since he served as the Bears' emergency third string quarterback last season without taking a snap. Elsewhere on Chicago's injury report, linebacker Noah Sewell (Achilles) and defensive lineman Shemar Turner (knee) are both out, while cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, kicker Cairo Santos and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett are all clear to play.



The Bears enter 1-1 after a wild two weeks: a 59-37 win against Carolina in Week 1, their highest scoring output in a game since 1980, followed by a 9-3 defensive slog in Week 2 in which Minnesota held them without a touchdown. Chicago trades at $0.35 per share on Kalshi to win at home, with Philadelphia at $0.66 per share on the road. On the margin, the Eagles winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.51 per share on Kalshi, with Chicago staying within 3.5 points trading at $0.50 per share, close to even given the uncertainty at quarterback. More than 41.5 combined points trades at $0.52 per share on Kalshi, with fewer than 41.5 trading at $0.49 per share. Trade on Eagles vs. Bears here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

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