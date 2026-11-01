The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Sunday's NFL slate concludes with Eagles vs. Commanders on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

On Kalshi, New England trades at $0.755 per share to win at Miami, and Washington trades at $0.685 per share to win at home against Philadelphia. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Eagles vs. Commanders prediction

Philadelphia is the side to watch on Sunday Night Football because it arrives on a five game losing streak. The Eagles are 2-5 and 1-2 on the road, and their losses include 27-7 at Chicago, 24-20 against the Rams, 19-17 against Jacksonville, 25-14 against Carolina and 38-21 against Dallas on Monday night. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has completed 89 of 154 passes for 933 yards and eight touchdowns with three interceptions, wide receiver DeVonta Smith has 26 catches for 310 yards and two touchdowns, and running back Saquon Barkley has rushed for 244 yards and a touchdown. Smith, Barkley, Dontayvion Wicks and Dameon Pierce are questionable.

Washington is 1-4-1 and 1-1-1 at home, and it is coming off a 23-17 loss at San Francisco on Oct. 19 after a 27-27 tie against the Giants. Quarterback Jayden Daniels has passed for 759 yards and five touchdowns, and wide receiver Terry McLaurin is on injured reserve, so running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt leads the team with 239 rushing yards. Javon Kinlaw is doubtful, and Marcus Mariota and Charles Omenihu are questionable.

On Kalshi, Washington trades at $0.685 per share to win and Philadelphia trades at $0.305 per share. Washington winning by more than 5.5 points trades at $0.515 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.485 per share for more than 40.5 and $0.515 per share for fewer than 40.5. Trade on Eagles vs. Commanders here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

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