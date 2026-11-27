The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Thanksgiving Day has one more NFL games: The Kansas City Chiefs at the Buffalo Bills at 8:20 p.m. ET. Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (ankle/thumb) is officially active for what could be a wet affair in Buffalo. Trade on NFL games here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Buffalo trades at $0.61 per share to beat Kansas City. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi Bonus Offer Trade $25+, receive $55 in bonus trading credits States Kalshi is Available Trading may be unavailable or restricted in LA, NV, MI, AZ or WA. Check availability in your jurisdiction before signing up and making a deposit. Kalshi Minimum Age 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates Kalshi Deposit Methods Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal, Cash App, debit cards (U.S. only), bank transfers, wire transfers (minimum $1,000) and crypto deposits Kalshi Promo Code Last Verified November 26, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV.



Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $40 in incentive funds after $40 in trades. You can also grab the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get $50 in bonus credits. Get started here:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not a variable amount like other offers. That means you know your bonus amount up front and can make football predictions with a strong bankroll. Plus, you're signing up through CBS Sports, one of the most trusted brands in the industry. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Chiefs vs. Bills predictions

Buffalo has won each of its last three Thanksgiving games, including 28-25 at Detroit in 2022, 31-6 at New Orleans in 2021 and 26-15 at Dallas in 2019, while Kansas City lost 31-28 at Dallas last Thanksgiving in its only holiday game of the last 10 seasons, according to ESPN's schedule data. The Bills are 9-1 and 4-1 at Highmark Stadium, where ESPN lists 36 degrees and a 90% chance of precipitation. On Kalshi, Buffalo winning by more than 1.5 points trades at $0.565 per share, more than 2.5 points at $0.545, more than 3.5 points at $0.445, more than 4.5 points at $0.415 and more than 5.5 points at $0.40. The game's combined points are trading at $0.555 per share for more than 44.5, $0.445 for more than 47.5, $0.415 for more than 48.5 and $0.385 for more than 49.5, and fewer than 47.5 trades at $0.555 per share. Trade on NFL games here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

Minimum age is 18+. It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.