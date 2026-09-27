The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a bonus of a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades, ahead of a loaded NFL Sunday. The Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys meet in Rio de Janeiro at 4:25 p.m. ET, while the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos close out the day on Sunday Night Football. Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (hip/groin) is listed as doubtful. Trade on Sunday NFL games here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

Baltimore trades at $0.585 per share to beat Dallas, which trades at $0.405 per share. Los Angeles trades at $0.555 per share to beat Denver, which trades at $0.445 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. Trade on Sunday NFL games here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get 30 days to trade your initial $25, rather than seven days like other offers you'll see. That means you can make the best Kalshi trades possible. It's also a guaranteed $55 bonus, not variable like other offers you'll see.

Ravens vs. Cowboys predictions

Baltimore is 1-1 after beating Indianapolis 41-23 in Week 1 and losing 24-17 to New Orleans in Week 2, with Lamar Jackson throwing for 559 yards, two touchdowns (plus a rushing score) and one interception across those two games. Dallas is 1-1, with Dak Prescott completing 66.7% of his passes for 582 yards and five touchdowns without an interception through two games, highlighted by a Week 2 win over Washington with 279 yards and four touchdowns that broke Tony Romo's Cowboys career passing touchdowns record. Cornerback Ronnie Stanley (toe), guard John Simpson (groin) and safety Malaki Starks (hamstring) are among those questionable for Baltimore, while safety Malik Hooker (forearm) is doubtful and defensive back P.J. Locke (foot) is out for Dallas. Baltimore trades at $0.585 per share on Kalshi to win, with Dallas at $0.405 per share. More than 51.5 combined points trades at $0.535 per share on Kalshi, with fewer than 51.5 trading at $0.465 per share. Trade on Ravens vs. Cowboys here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus.

Rams vs. Broncos predictions

Los Angeles is 1-1, with Matthew Stafford completing 68.2% of his passes for 461 yards, three touchdowns and one interception through two games, including a Week 2 outing with 327 yards and four touchdowns in a 28-6 win over the Giants. Denver is also 1-1, with Bo Nix throwing for 419 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions across his first two games. Wide receiver Puka Nacua (groin), tackle Alaric Jackson (knee) and tight ends Colby Parkinson (knee) and Terrance Ferguson (ankle) are questionable for Los Angeles, while running backs RJ Harvey (hamstring) and Jonah Coleman (ankle) and wide receiver Marvin Mims (foot) are questionable for Denver. Los Angeles trades at $0.555 per share on Kalshi to win, with Denver at $0.445 per share. More than 44.5 combined points trades at $0.50 per share on Kalshi, with fewer than 44.5 also trading at $0.50 per share. Trade on Rams vs. Broncos here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.