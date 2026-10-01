The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades. Use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for Browns vs. Steelers on Thursday Night Football to kick off NFL Week 4. Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey is officially active despite a wrist injury. The latest Browns vs. Steelers weather is calling for cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

Pittsburgh is priced at $0.58 per share to win on the road, while the Browns are trading at $0.43 per share. More than 37.5 combined points trades at $0.52 per share on Kalshi, with fewer than 37.5 trading at $0.49 per share.

What is the Kalshi promo code?

Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi sign-up bonus Trade $25, get $55 Terms and conditions New users only, 18+, no minimum deposit Where is Kalshi legal? 48 states + DC (not available in AZ, MN, NV, WA)

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $75 in incentive funds after $25 in trades. Get started here:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get 30 days to trade your initial $25, rather than seven days like other offers you'll see. That means you can make the best Kalshi trades possible. You also get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not a variable amount like other offers.

Steelers vs. Browns predictions

Both teams enter Thursday at 2-1, a surprise for a Cleveland team few picked as competitive this early in the season. Pittsburgh is coming off a 30-27 win against Cincinnati. On the other side, Cleveland has been steady behind Deshaun Watson and a productive rookie tight end in Harold Fannin Jr. Rodgers has started three career games against Cleveland, all wins with Green Bay, completing 64 of 90 passes for 708 yards and nine touchdowns with no interceptions across those three outings. Cleveland trades at $0.43 per share on Kalshi to win at home, with Pittsburgh at $0.58 per share on the road. More than 38.5 combined points trades at $0.47 per share on Kalshi, with fewer than 38.5 trading at $0.53 per share. Trade on Steelers vs. Browns here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

Western Kentucky vs. New Mexico State predictions

Western Kentucky visits Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces for an 8:00 p.m. ET kickoff against New Mexico State. New Mexico State quarterback Trey Hedden has completed 63 of 116 passes for 887 yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions through four games this season. New Mexico State trades at $0.54 per share on Kalshi to win at home, with Western Kentucky at $0.48 per share on the road. Trade on Western Kentucky vs. New Mexico State here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.