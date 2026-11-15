The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. NFL Week 10 on Sunday starts at 1 p.m. ET when the Minnesota Vikings visit the Green Bay Packers, followed by the San Francisco 49ers at the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. ET and the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker (groin) is inactive. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Vikings vs. Packers predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Minnesota is 6-2 and 3-1 on the road, and it is coming off a 23-6 loss against Buffalo on Monday night after a 19-15 loss at Detroit. Quarterback Kyler Murray has completed 100 of 154 passes for 1,022 yards and five touchdowns with three interceptions, running back Aaron Jones Sr. has rushed for 474 yards and two touchdowns, and wide receiver Justin Jefferson has 31 catches for 393 yards and four touchdowns. Murray is questionable with a hamstring injury, and wide receiver Jauan Jennings is questionable with a calf injury. The Vikings traded for Kirk Cousins. Vikings receiver Jordan Addison (thumb) is inactive.

Green Bay is 6-3 and 3-1 at home, and it is coming off a 45-27 win at New England after a 27-19 win against Carolina and a 20-17 loss at Detroit. Quarterback Jordan Love has completed 215 of 341 passes for 2,618 yards and 19 touchdowns with six interceptions, and wide receiver Christian Watson has 49 catches for 879 yards and seven touchdowns. Linebacker Micah Parsons is out with a knee injury, and running back Josh Jacobs is out with a finger injury.

On Kalshi, Green Bay trades at $0.655 per share to win at home and Minnesota trades at $0.345 per share. Green Bay winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.545 per share, more than 4.5 points at $0.515, more than 5.5 points at $0.475 and more than 6.5 points at $0.435. The game's combined points are trading at $0.515 per share for more than 40.5 and $0.475 for more than 41.5, and fewer than 40.5 trades at $0.485 per share. None of Minnesota's last five games finished above 40.5 combined points, and two of Green Bay's did, at 72 and 46. Trade on Vikings vs. Packers here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

49ers vs. Cowboys predictions

San Francisco is 7-1 and 2-1 on the road, and it is coming off a 38-17 win against Las Vegas after a 29-20 loss at Atlanta and a 23-17 win against Washington. Quarterback Brock Purdy has completed 163 of 236 passes for 1,980 yards and 17 touchdowns with five interceptions, running back Christian McCaffrey has rushed for 457 yards and nine touchdowns, and tight end George Kittle has 38 catches for 483 yards and five touchdowns. Wide receivers Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel Sr. are questionable, and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is out.

Dallas is 4-5 and 1-3 at home, and it is coming off a 27-23 win at Indianapolis after a 33-30 overtime loss against Arizona and a 38-21 win at Philadelphia. Quarterback Dak Prescott has completed 218 of 336 passes for 2,381 yards and 16 touchdowns with five interceptions, running back Javonte Williams has rushed for 629 yards and nine touchdowns, and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has 70 catches for 904 yards and seven touchdowns. Wide receiver George Pickens and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. are questionable, and tight end Jake Ferguson is out with a knee injury.

On Kalshi, San Francisco trades at $0.665 per share to win on the road and Dallas trades at $0.345 per share. San Francisco winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.515 per share, more than 4.5 points at $0.48 and more than 5.5 points at $0.465. The game's combined points are trading at $0.555 per share for more than 54.5, $0.515 for more than 55.5 and $0.49 for more than 56.5, and fewer than 55.5 trades at $0.485 per share. Two of Dallas' last five games finished above 55.5 combined points, at 63 and 59, and one of San Francisco's did, at 61. Trade on 49ers vs. Cowboys here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Steelers vs. Bengals predictions

Sunday Night Football pairs two 6-2 teams, and the results behind them are lopsided on defense. Pittsburgh is 6-2 and 2-2 on the road, and it has won four straight games, including 27-6 against Cleveland and 16-10 at New Orleans, and it has allowed 81 points across its last five games, an average of 16.2. Cincinnati is 6-2 and 2-1 at home, and it has won four straight games, including 34-17 at Atlanta, 43-36 in overtime against Tennessee and 35-13 at Baltimore, and it has scored 160 points across its last five games, an average of 32.0.

On Kalshi, Cincinnati trades at $0.635 per share to win at home and Pittsburgh trades at $0.365 per share. Cincinnati winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.495 per share, more than 4.5 points at $0.465 and more than 5.5 points at $0.445. The game's combined points are trading at $0.56 per share for more than 47.5, $0.515 for more than 48.5, $0.485 for more than 49.5 and $0.45 for more than 50.5, and fewer than 48.5 trades at $0.485 per share. Three of Cincinnati's last five games finished above 48.5 combined points, at 51, 79 and 55, and two of Pittsburgh's did, at 56 and 51. Trade on Steelers vs. Bengals here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

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